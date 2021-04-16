Rodney Atkins to perform at Hot Harley Nights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hot Harley Nights has its main act for the event.

Country music star Rodney Atkins will headline the 25th annual event. Atkins has released six albums and has six number one hits on the billboard country music charts.

Hot Harley Nights makes a return this year after being canceled last April due to the ongoing pandemic.

“People are excited. The motorcycle community in general loves to support good causes. We’ve been putting on Hot Harley Nights for over 25 years. We’ve raised over $3.5 million in the 25 years we’ve been doing Hot Harley Nights and yeah, people are looking to gather,” says Jimmy Entenman, J&L Harley-Davidson Owner.

This year’s concert is a ticketed event. Hot Harley Nights goes from July 9 through the 11, with the concert happening on the 10th.

