Advertisement

Rodney Atkins to perform at Hot Harley Nights

(KCRG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hot Harley Nights has its main act for the event.

Country music star Rodney Atkins will headline the 25th annual event. Atkins has released six albums and has six number one hits on the billboard country music charts.

Hot Harley Nights makes a return this year after being canceled last April due to the ongoing pandemic.

“People are excited. The motorcycle community in general loves to support good causes. We’ve been putting on Hot Harley Nights for over 25 years. We’ve raised over $3.5 million in the 25 years we’ve been doing Hot Harley Nights and yeah, people are looking to gather,” says Jimmy Entenman, J&L Harley-Davidson Owner.

This year’s concert is a ticketed event. Hot Harley Nights goes from July 9 through the 11, with the concert happening on the 10th.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a fatal farm accident near Baltic April 14
1 killed in Minnehaha County farming accident
Bisleysi Madrid Rodrigue
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls teen found
Hutchinson man accused of attacking Menards worker, officer
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

The chicken and the diamond
Only on Dakota News Now: The chicken and the diamond
Advance directives help health providers guide medical decisions if a patient is incapacited...
Planning advance health care directives
South Dakota sees decrease in Sexual offense arrests
South Dakota sees decrease in sexual offense arrests causing concern for experts
South Dakota sees decrease in sexual offense arrests causing concern for experts
South Dakota sees decrease in sexual offense arrests causing concern for experts