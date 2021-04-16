Advertisement

Second jury convicts Rapid City man of assaulting 3 girls

(AP)
(AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Apr. 16, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. - A Rapid City man accused of sexually assaulting three young girls in Pennington County has been convicted after his first trial ended when the jury could not unanimously agree on his guilt or innocence.

Thirty-eight-year-old Teddy Guzman was found guilty of three counts of first-degree rape and one count of having sexual contact with a minor.

Prosecutors say the assaults happened between January 2015 and December 2017. The oldest girl was 12 when she was assaulted, another was between nine and 10, and the youngest girl was five or six.   

