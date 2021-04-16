Sioux Falls considering new design for Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a new effort to revamp Sioux Fall’s namesake.

Falls Park will be getting a re-design.

The city is considering proposals from several different firms, offering a new look to the park.

Multiple firms will be selected for a competition. They will then have 3 months to come up with a full plan on how to redesign Falls Park.

Many in Sioux Falls say they love the current design around the falls.

“The falls are beautiful it’s got a lot of history and it’s great to see that even on cool days you see a lot of people out here enjoying themselves,” said one Falls Park visitor.

Due to locals and tourists affinity for the park, city officials plan to work with not only the firm that submits the best design, but the public as well.

“We’ll be engaging the community on what they like what they don’t like and really trying to build some consensus amongst the community on what they would like to see in the future of falls park,” says Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Director Don Kearney.

Officials say at this point, the city has outgrown Falls Park, so they hope this new design will not only make the park bigger but also improve many of the current amenities.

“The walkways are too narrow, we could probably use a bigger visitor center, probably need a wider pedestrian bridge, but there’s also traffic patterns and circulation” said Kearney.

