Some businesses experiencing car parts shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Business is booming for the auto parts industry right now. As more people become comfortable traveling many are opting to drive instead of fly. Meaning a lot more cars are getting serviced. However, some businesses say they are seeing a shortage of car parts.

It’s a busy time for mechanics at Chris’s Auto Repair. However, a shortage of some auto parts is slowing them down a bit.

“I know our parts guy is hunting a lot more. So he’s making a lot more calls to find parts and some parts are just on backorder with no ETA on when we’re going to get them,” said Chris Rieger, Owner of Chris’s Auto Repair.

“If you look at the data as far as car part sales, they’ve actually skyrocketed.”

Although there is a high demand, businesses are seeing a lower supply right now. The co-owner of Dakota Auto Parts says three factors are affecting the supply chain.

First, the COVID-19 pandemic is playing a role. Many manufacturers are trying to get back up and running.

“People that are the steel plants. We import a lot of steel, so we’re seeing a huge steel shortage,” said Dana Maurer, Co-owner of Dakota Auto Parts.

Then, the winter storm in texas also played a part as it shut down some refineries for a bit.

“I’ve got a lot of manufacturers that buy chemicals from the plants. We couldn’t get aerosol cans for a while. You couldn’t, brake cleaner was really tough to get,” said Maurer.

The third event causing backups is the Suez Canal blockage. Some parts have to be shipped in from other countries.

“What you got now is we got all these freighters, these shipping containers on these ships out there on the ports and they are backlogged. So it’s just one thing after another,” said Maurer.

These businesses say they are doing all they can to get ahead of the shortage.

“I’m going out to other suppliers and buying and doing a lot of spot buys and doing what I can to try to keep, you know parts on our shelf,” said Maurer.

Prices could also be affected for a while.

“For example, a wheel bearing we can get a year ago was $100. Now it’s running $150. And we’re seeing that across the board with breaks, wheel bearings, ball joints, electronic parts,” said Rieger.

In the meantime, car part businesses are asking customers to be patient.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.