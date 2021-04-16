Unity walk to take place at Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of students at Northern State are looking to kickstart conversations about equality, diversity and inclusion on campus through an event open to the university and the community Monday evening.

The “uNity Walk” is being hosted by the NSU Athletics Council on Community, Culture and Social Justince in partnership with the Campus Activities Board. The walk is open to everyone at Northern State and Aberdeen community members. Stickers, t-shirts and handouts will be available starting an hour before the event, and will feature speakers as well.

Isaiah Nolan is the President of the Athletics Council on Community, Culture and Social Justice. He said starting conversations about diversity and inclusion is something the council has been planning for over a month.

“Partially to let people know that this is something that’s important to Northern, this is important to us. And this is something that’s not just going to go away.” said Nolan.

Council Vice President Teya Trujillo said the walk is meant to bring together different students and groups on campus along with staff, faculty and community members to have conversations about equality on campus and in the city, by recognizing the relationship between the university’s population and Aberdeen.

“It’s not just the student population, it’s not just the student athletes, it’s not just the faculty. Something actually happens, and things change when we all come together.” said Trujillo.

Both are student-athletes, with Nolan on the football team and Trujillo on the women’s soccer team. Nolan said as student-athletes, they have the opportunity to put a face on issues of diversity and inclusion, so that others may better understand their message.

“It will help them kind of go like, ‘Hey, this is really important to us. You know, you love coming to our games, you love watching us. Help support us by supporting us in this other aspect outside of our athletics.’” said Nolan. “It’s more than being an athlete. It’s being a human being.”

The event kicks off Monday evening at 6:00 pm outside the student center on Northern State’s campus, with the walk scheduled to start at 7:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.