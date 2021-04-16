Advertisement

USD & SDSU Bounced From Summit League Soccer Tournament

Denver Defeats Coyotes 2-0, Jackrabbits Fall To Omaha In Penalty Kicks
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - Both the South Dakota Coyotes and South Dakota State Jackrabbits entered the Summit League Soccer Tournaments playing well and eyeing a run to the NCAA Tournament.

Both were done after day one.

The Coyotes, the Summit League’s highest scoring team during the season with 35 goals, were shut down by top seed Denver. The Pioneers scored two first half goals and held USD to just one shot on goal, blanking the Coyotes 2-0. South Dakota finishes their season 9-7-1.

The Jackrabbits, who had won four of the previous six Summit League Tournament titles, had not lost in league play, entering as the second seed with a 12-0-4 record. Two of their ties, though, came against Nebraska-Omaha when both teams played to scoreless draws to open the season in mid-February.

The two teams would again play through 90 minutes of regulation and two ten minute overtime periods without scoring a goal. This time they would go to penalty kicks where SDSU had one stopped and kicked two more wide. Omaha, meanwhile, scored on three of their four chances and won the match via penalty kicks 3-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy of the Summit League!

