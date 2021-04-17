Aberdeen Wings Suffer Rare Loss To Bismarck

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite scoring just 43 seconds into the game the Aberdeen Wings suffered just their fourth loss of the season on Friday night, falling to the visiting Bismarck Bobcats 3-2 in NAHL action.

Following Jordan Randall’s 12th goal of the season less than a minute in to the game, Bismarck’s George Grannis scored twice in the first period to give the visitors the lead at intermission.

Patrick Johnson would score the lone goal of the second period to up the Bobcat lead to 3-1. That would turn out to be the game winner. Though Cade Neilson got one back for the Wings with his 12th goal of the year, the Wings couldn’t get the equalizer.

The Wings, the only team in the NAHL to have clinched their division title, fall to 41-4-0-1 on the season.

The two teams will meet tomorrow night in Bismarck.

