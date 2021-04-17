Advertisement

Brookings community still excited about Dakota Marker football game

SDSU vs NDSU
SDSU vs NDSU(Cordell Wright)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Marker football game featuring South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State took place today, but for the first time, it was during the spring.

“Having year-round football has been kind of interesting. With a year of covid it’s been kind of different than any other year,” Mikey Daniel said, the former running back at SDSU.

Games being played in the spring creates concerns for some.

“I hope they’re able to get over some of the injuries they may have from the spring so they’re ready for fall ball,” Ope Niemeyer said, the recently elected Brookings mayor.

However, the games being played has a large financial impact on the city of Brookings.

“Being on the council for the last 10 years you can see the sales tax numbers if we had one game in October or if we had three, there is a definite impact as far as the economy goes when we have a game day here in town,” Niemeyer said.

Everyone from both Brookings and Fargo knows the significance of this rivalry.

“We’re just so competitive every play you know you gonna get their best which is unlike normal games. The rivalry is unmatched,” Daniel said.

