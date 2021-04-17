Advertisement

Deeper Line Helps SDSU Defense Improve

Jacks Third In MVFC In Total Defense
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - North Dakota State has regularly had one of the top offensive lines in the country. When they play tomorrow for the Dakota Marker and conference title South Dakota State will look to counter it with a strong defensive line of their own.

This season SDSU is third in the Missouri Valley in total defense allowing 284 yards per game, just one yard behind NDSU, and they lead the league with nine interceptions. Much of that due to the pressure from the Jacks front line, a unit coaches have targeted to bolster with more depth.

Kickoff tomorrow at the Fargodome is scheduled for 2:30 PM.

Aberdeen Wings Suffer Rare Loss To Bismarck
Stampede Shut Down By Visiting Sioux City
Stampede Shut Down By Sioux City
Wings Suffer Rare Loss To Bismarck