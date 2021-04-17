Advertisement

Minnesota Native Parker Fox Leaving Adopted Home Of Aberdeen To Play For Hometown Gophers

Division Two All-American Eager To Compete In Big Ten
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parker Fox made a home for himself in Aberdeen over the last four years and a name for himself in college basketball at Northern State.

Ultimately, though, the pull of his childhood home and the Minnesota program he grew up watching is what led him to becoming a Gopher.

”I lived 20 minutes from campus. I used to go to games all the time. You talk about hockey games skating with the Gophers. Football games being on the field. Basketball games I was a court kid sweeping the floor during timeouts. The fact that I get to pursue a dream that wasn’t a possibility four years ago is extremely, extremely exciting.” Former Northern State Forward Parker Fox says.

While the chance to play close to his Mahtomedi home certainly was a factor, Fox had plenty to consider with more than 100 programs courting the Division Two All-American.

“You know it was exciting. It was really, really fun but also, once it came down to really deciding where I wanted to go to school, it was stressful. It was overwhelming. Really excited about what coach (Ben) Johnson has planned. You know he’s a local Minnesota kid, played for UM, was an assistant coach for UM. Just the relationship I built with him was next level.” Parker says.

Moving to one of the nation’s best and most visible basketball conferences gives Parker a chance to raise his NBA and professional stock, yet also presents a challenge.

“Being able to shoot the ball at a little higher clip. The NBA, the way the game is moving, is guys that can step out and knock down the 3, handling the ball. But I think at the end of the day it’s just about still being yourself and being true to your game and not trying to change something because of the level you’re at. Just trying to do it at a little higher intensity.” Fox says.

More difficult than facing the best the Big Ten has to offer may be leaving Northern and Aberdeen.

“I don’t even think a thank you can do it justice. The people have taken me in and supported me like their own family. It’s a place that I will always call home. It will always be in my heart.” Parker says.

