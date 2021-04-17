Advertisement

ROCK STEADY! SDSU Wins At NDSU To Claim Dakota Marker & Conference Title

Jackrabbits Earn Missouri Valley’s Automatic FCS Playoff Bid With 27-17 Win In Fargo
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - If South Dakota State and North Dakota State meet in the FCS Playoffs for a fifth time since 2012 it won’t be in Fargo for the first time.

The Jackrabbits made sure they wouldn’t be making a return to the Fargodome on Saturday, winning at NDSU 27-17 to claim both the Dakota Marker and the Missouri Valley Football Conference Championship. Though several other teams can claim a share of the title via tying, SDSU gets the league’s automatic bid into the FCS playoffs and will likely be the top or second seed when the 16-team postseason field is announced tomorrow on ESPN U.

Simply put, the Jacks beat the Bison by giving them a taste of their own medicine. SDSU ran for 305 yards (led by true freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski’s 126) and held NDSU to just 97 rushing yards. Gronowski, playing in his first rivalry game, was also efficient through the air, going 10-14 for 149 yards and touchdown.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and check back here later for reaction from the team!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New plans to redesign Falls park are now being reviewed by the Sioux Falls parks and recreation...
Sioux Falls considering new design for Falls Park
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Man bitten in dog fight at Sioux Falls park
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A mom gives birth to so called "super twins." The babies were conceived three weeks apart.
Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

31-7 final
NAIA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Northwestern Dumps Dickinson State
Augustana Baseball Wins Slugfest
Falls in NAIA playoffs at Grand View
NAIA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Dordt Battles Before Succumbing Late At Grand View
Dordt Drops Playoff Game At Grand View
Northwestern Dumps Dickinson State