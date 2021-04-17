ROCK STEADY! SDSU Wins At NDSU To Claim Dakota Marker & Conference Title

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - If South Dakota State and North Dakota State meet in the FCS Playoffs for a fifth time since 2012 it won’t be in Fargo for the first time.

The Jackrabbits made sure they wouldn’t be making a return to the Fargodome on Saturday, winning at NDSU 27-17 to claim both the Dakota Marker and the Missouri Valley Football Conference Championship. Though several other teams can claim a share of the title via tying, SDSU gets the league’s automatic bid into the FCS playoffs and will likely be the top or second seed when the 16-team postseason field is announced tomorrow on ESPN U.

Simply put, the Jacks beat the Bison by giving them a taste of their own medicine. SDSU ran for 305 yards (led by true freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski’s 126) and held NDSU to just 97 rushing yards. Gronowski, playing in his first rivalry game, was also efficient through the air, going 10-14 for 149 yards and touchdown.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and check back here later for reaction from the team!

