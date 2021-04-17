Advertisement

South Dakota reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, one new death Saturday

Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 200 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Saturday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 120,856, 116,893 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases are now at 2,210.

The state’s death toll is now at 1,953.

According to the South Dakota of Health, 52% of the state population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

213,366 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for full immunization from the Pfizer of Moderna vaccines. 16,288 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Currently, 96 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, 7,204 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized.

