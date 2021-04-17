Stampede Shut Down By Visiting Sioux City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped their series finale 4-0 against the Sioux City Musketeers in the penultimate home game of the season at the PREMIER Center Friday night.

Trent Burnham made the start in net, turning away 38 of 42 shots on net.

The Sioux Falls Stampede began the game with a sense of urgency, outshooting the Musketeers through much of the first period. The tide turned when Joel Maatta tallied the opening goal of the game with 31 seconds remaining in the first period. Christian Jimenez and Daniel Laatsch assisted on the play.

The Musketeers tallied three more goals throughout the contest, with two coming in the second period. Nick Pierre recorded his first career goal at 4:26 of the period and Maatta added his second of the night at 14:33. Ben Steeves made it 4-0 at 4:57 of the third period.

Akira Schmid recorded the shutout, stopping 20 of 20 shots on net.

Sioux Falls will travel to Lincoln tomorrow night and next Friday before returning home on April 24 for the final game of the 2020-21 season.

