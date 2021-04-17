Strong Cold Front to Sweep Through Sunday into Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The sunshine finally broke out on our Saturday after days after days of stubborn cloud cover. As as result, temperatures were a little warmer than in previous days. Don’t get used to it however as a strong cold front will bring in another reinforcing shot of colder air Sunday afternoon into Monday. It could also spell a brief return of winter weather as well.

TONIGHT: Higher pressure situated to our west will clear the clouds out, giving us a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the N and NNW at 10-15 mph, but will become W at 5-10 mph or less overnight. Lows tonight fall back into the upper 20s to low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Most of us will start the day with a good amount of sunshine, but clouds will increase from north to south throughout the day as a strong cold front approaches. Areas like Aberdeen, Sisseton, Miller, Redfield, Gettysburg and Mobridge could see a few light rain showers in the afternoon. Precipitation chances will be spreading south and southeast into Sunday evening and will gradually mix with it or even change over to some snow showers Sunday night. There’s a chance we could see some minor snow accumulation, but nothing significant is expected. Winds will be light out of the W and WSW during the morning, but will be gradually shifting to the N and NNW and becoming breezy to windy as the front passes through. Highs range from the 50s north to the 60s south with lows falling back into the 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Some light snow showers could linger for the southern half of the area Monday morning, otherwise skies will be cloudy with a blustery N wind at 10-20 mph with higher gusts at times. The sunshine will peek out on Tuesday, but still expect a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky with a stray drizzly shower or flurry possible. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s, which is about 20-25 degrees below average. Lows fall back into the 20s, with some of the colder spots possibly dropping into the teens.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: High pressure will give us lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds return Friday as an approaching cold front from the west, and an upper-level trough to the south. A few isolated showers could be possible Friday, but not all models are agreeing on that idea as of now. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s Wednesday, but will rebound into the mid 50s to low 60s Thursday and Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND AND LONG TERM: Models have been all over the board the last few days on how the forecast will play out next weekend into the following week. Some models want to bring in colder air with a chance of rain and snow, while others are keeping us warmer and mostly dry. I’m going to side with the warmer and drier forecast as of now, but keep in mind this will change over the coming days. Highs will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s with lows in the 30s to low 40s. The latest 8-14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from April 25-May 1, indicates near to slightly below average temperatures with a chance of below average precipitation.

