Three South Dakotans Look To Keep Dakota Marker At North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are less than 24 hours away from the Dakota Marker rivalry game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State.

The Bison have three South Dakotans on their roster, including Castlewood native Costner Ching. His father Jeff played for the Jackrabbits and frequently took his son to SDSU games between their dairy farm work. Now, on the other side of the rivalry, playing for the Marker certainly takes on a different meaning for Costner.

The Jacks will also see a lot of Ching’s defensive line teammate, Spencer Waage of Watertown, who leads the Bison with 3.5 sacks. And true freshman Grey Zabel out of Pierre is already getting significant playing time on the NDSU offensive line.

Kickoff tomorrow in the Fargodome is scheduled for 2:30 PM.

