Truck driver shortage continues to grow during Pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of the pandemic, more people have turned to online shopping for everyday needs like groceries and clothing.

But delivering these items to customers is getting more difficult for many companies. There have been truck driver shortages around the country for several years.

In 2018, the trucking industry was short just over 60,000 drivers.

The shortage seems to be getting worse due to the pandemic as many driving schools had to close their doors because of COVID-19.

President of K&J Trucking, Shelly Schipper, says the main problem in trucking is driver shortages. “Everybody is yelling for drivers these days and drivers are not moving, it is the worst I’ve seen it in the last several years.”

With the increased need for drivers, finding a job after attending a commercial driving school has never been easier.

Some instructors say they have had students receive a job offer within 24 hours of graduating.

“My phone is always busy because everybody is looking for drivers,” said JFRO truck driving school owner Fraol Eticha.

Many trucking companies have decided to add new benefits such as higher pay and more time off in an effort to get more drivers to join their teams.

As demand continues to rise higher than ever before, some companies are still struggling to keep up despite added incentives

“I think the shortage is more of a reflection of the demand today and less of the drivers coming in to the market, it’s still a great industry, drivers are going to make over $60,000 or $80,000 a year with a really short amount of schooling,” says Schipper.

Some experts estimate that over the next decade, the trucking industry will need to hire roughly 1 million new drivers to keep up with increasing demands and retiring drivers.

