Cold Front to Bring Rain and Snow Chance, Shot of Colder Air

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Overall, the weekend hasn’t been too bad with the sunshine finally returning along with temperatures returning back closer to average for mid-April. Sadly, things will be changing as a strong cold front will sweep through the area. The good news is that it doesn’t look to stick around as long as warmer temperatures look to return by the middle of this upcoming week.

TONIGHT: As the cold front continues to sweep south-southeast, we’ll see a chance of some light rain showers during the evening with some snow possibly mixing in overnight, and even changing over to snow in some spots. The latest model runs have been trending drier, but I’m still keeping a chance of precipitation in the forecast. Winds will gradually shift to the N at 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Lows will fall back into the 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Lots of cloud cover will continue to begin the week, but there will be some sunnier intervals from time to time. Overall, expect a partly sunny to cloudy sky. There’s a chance of a few light snow showers Monday morning along and west of the Missouri River, but the better chance will be southwest of Pierre and Chamberlain. A weak wave could bring a slight chance of a light rain or snow shower Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the N at 10-25 mph Monday, but only 5-10 mph out of the NNW. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to mid 40s with lows in the 20s. Some spots could see lows in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: High pressure will settle in and give us sunny to mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, an upper-level feature and a cool front will bring more clouds and a slight chance of a few showers. Models are a little inconsistent still on this idea, but Friday night seems like the “best chance” for some precipitation and i’m only keeping that at 20%. Winds will be out of the WNW to NW Wednesday, shifting to the S and SW Thursday into Friday. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s Wednesday with mid to upper 50s to lower 60s Thursday and Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Models are beginning to trend a touch warmer with a little less cloud cover than in previous days. Skies will mostly be on the partly cloudy side with some cloudier intervals from time to time. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s Saturday with everyone seeing 60s Sunday. Some areas along and west of the Missouri could touch 70 Sunday. *We’ll have to see if model runs in the coming days continue to trend warmer or back cooler again, so stay up-to-date with the latest forecast. *

