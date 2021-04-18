Advertisement

“Justice for Daunte Wright” rally held in DTSF Sunday

"Justice for Daunte Wright" rally held in DTSF Sunday
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 50 people gathered in Downtown Sioux Falls rallying for “Justice for Daunte Wright” Sunday evening.

The group kept peaceful as they protested against police brutality, starting at Van Eps Park and proceeding to stand on the corner of 8th and Minnesota with signs.

Two Roosevelt High School Seniors said they organized the rally and expected it to last for two hours.

The two seniors said they wanted to continue the conversation on police brutality against black people.

They also said they want their generation to lead the change.

