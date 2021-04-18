NAIA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Dordt Battles Before Succumbing Late At Grand View

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt Defender football team’s season came to an end in the first round of the NAIA playoffs on Saturday afternoon in Des Moines, Iowa. Dordt was upended by Grand View and a 38-10 final after Dordt battled to a 10-10 tie at halftime.

Dordt got on the board with a Brett Zachman field goal late in the in first quarter to cap a drive that was set up by a Nathan Kabongo interception.

Grand View answered immediately with a seven play, 75 yard drive and led 7-3 when the quarter ended.

Grand View had to settle for a field goal late in the first half to lead 10-3 when Dordt seemed to shift the momentum. A Carter Schiebout carry for 42 yards and a Noah Clayberg to Levi Jungling pass for 31 yards set up a Michael Sonderman carry for a score that eventually tied the game at 10-10 at halftime.

Dordt’s first drive of the second half started at the Dordt 17 and the Defenders moved to the Grand View 13 where a holding penalty wiped off a Dordt touchdown and a sack later Dordt settled for a 50 yard field goal attempt that was wide left.

Grand View scored on its next possession and added three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the 38-10 final.

Grand View outgained Dordt 420-261 and the Defenders were limited to 146 yards on the ground.

Carter Schiebout ran for 51 yards while Anthony Trojahn and Michael Sondermann had 39 and 38 each.

Levi Jungling caught five passes for 94 yards for Dordt. Noah Clayberg was 8-16 passing for 55 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter.

Drew Daum had seven solo and five assisted tackles while Brayton Van Kekerix had two and six.

Nathan Kabongo picked off two passes and had six solo tackles.

Dordt’s season ends with program best 8-3 mark.

Grand View advances to play in the quarterfinal round next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.