NAIA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Northwestern Dumps Dickinson State

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Two years after being upset by Dickinson State 14-6 in the first round of the NAIA Football Playoffs, the Northwestern Red Raiders weren’t about to let history repeat itself.

Playing for the first time since November 23rd the Red Raiders quickly kicked off any rust they had, defeating the visiting Blue Hawks 31-7 in the opening round of the NAIA Playoffs on Saturday afternoon in Orange City.

Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima went 20-31 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown while also running for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Konner McQuillan ran for 89 yards and a score. Shane Solberg hauled in four passes for 91 yards and a score.

Northwestern advances to the quarterfinals and will play at Grand View in Des Moines, Iowa next Saturday. Grand View defeated Northwestern rival Dordt 38-10 on Saturday in their first round playoff game.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

