Saturday Sweep For Augie Baseball Against Concordia-St. Paul

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana baseball team swept the Golden Bears of Concordia St. Paul Saturday afternoon, guaranteeing at least a series win. The Vikings won 13-7 in game one and 5-2 in game two, moving to 20-6 on the season and 16-6 within the NSIC.

Game One

A pair of two-run homers in the top of the first inning for Concordia-St. Paul had the Vikings down 4-0 early in game one. The Viking bats, however, had no problem regaining the lead and in fact, took a 5-4 lead in just five hitters.

Sophomore outfielder Carter Howell led the game off with a rocket in the left-center gap for a double. One pitch later, senior shortstop Sam Baier rifled a single to center, bringing Howell in for the first run of the game.

On the very next pitch, junior infielder Jordan Barth smoked a double past the Concordia left fielder, putting runners on second and third with no outs. One pitch later, senior infielder Christian Kuzemka made it four-consecutive hits on four-consecutive pitches with a bullet two-RBI double down the left field line to make it 4-3.

Augustana then completed the early comeback when the next hitter, junior catcher Will Olson, launched his seventh home run of the year, giving the Vikings a 5-4 lead.

The Vikings would not surrender the lead the rest of the game and tallied two more runs in the top of the second on a Baier single and Barth RBI groundout.

Up 7-4, the Vikings saw the Golden Bears score twice in the top of the third and once in the top of the fifth to tie the game up.

Augustana, however, put the contest out of reach with a six-spot in the bottom of the fifth.

After a Barth single, Olson hit his second two-run homer of the game (eighth of the season) and gave the Vikings a 9-7 lead. Later in the inning, with two outs, freshman infielder Max Mosser singled to left field, junior outfielder Jaxon Rosencranz was hit by a pitch and junior infielder JT Mix reached on an error, scoring another run to bring the score to 10-7.

With two on and two out, Howell hit a monster three-run homer to push the score to 13-7 and put the Vikings in cruise control.

Junior righty Thomas Bruss earned the win on the day with two strikeouts in 0.2 scoreless innings pitched. Junior righty Evan Furst and sophomore righty Josh Olson also tossed scoreless relief appearances to finish the game.

At the plate, Howell, Baier, Barth and Olson finished with two hits apiece while Kuzemka, senior outfielder Riley Johnson, Mosser and Mix finished with one apiece.

Game Two

Junior southpaw Jed Schmidt got the game-two start for the Vikings and was stellar. Schmidt tossed six innings, surrendered just three hits and one run and struck out six Golden Bears. With the win, Schmidt moves to 4-0 on the season with a 2.29 ERA.

The Vikings struck first in the bottom half of the first. After a Baier walk, Barth scorched an RBI double to right-center for a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, with two outs, Olson doubled in Barth for a 2-0 Augustana lead.

Up 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the first two pitches of the half inning were deposited over the left field fence. The first came off the bat of Johnson for his third homer of the year and the second off the bat of freshman catcher Drey Dirksen for his second homer of the year.

The Golden Bears pushed a run across in the top of the sixth, however, the Vikings countered with a Kuzemka RBI single in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-1 lead.

A solo homer from Concordia-St. Paul in the top of the ninth brought the final score to 5-2.

Furst came out of the pen for his second relief appearance of the day and delivered two scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth.

At the plate, Howell was a perfect 4-for-4 on the day while Barth, Kuzemka, Olson, Johnson and Dirksen finished with one hit apiece.

Up Next

Augustana goes for the series sweep against Concordia-St. Paul Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.