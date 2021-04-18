SDSU Gave NDSU Taste Of Their Own Medicine In Dakota Marker Win

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State won the Dakota Marker and Missouri Valley Football Conference title 27-17 yesterday in Fargo in large part by serving North Dakota State what the Bison normally dish out.

SDSU’s defense held the North Dakota State’s rushing attack to just 97 yards. On offense the Jacks rolled up 305 yards on the ground led by quarterback Mark Gronowski’s 126. That’s the most a Bison defense has allowed in 13 years.

The Jackrabbits are the top overall seed in the FCS playoffs and will open with Holy Cross next Saturday in Brookings at 2:00 PM.

