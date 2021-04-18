Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers hold shredding event fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers held their one and only fundraiser of the year, while helping Sioux Falls residents protect their personal information.

Crime Stoppers allows the public to anonymously report tips and potentially receive money for it, which is a valuable resource for the Sioux Falls Police Department.

“Through Crime Stoppers we’re able to solve a lot of crimes because obviously it’s very difficult for the police department alone solve crimes, but with the help of the community through Crime Stoppers and the Crime Stoppers app, it’s a great resource for us,” said Sargent Paul Creviston of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

This event helps crime stoppers get money used for rewards when people call in and help solve a crime.

It allows residents of Sioux Falls to get rid of documents with sensitive information and help keep their identities from being stolen.

“Everyday somebody has their identity compromised in the United States and it’s a complicated process to go back separate fact from fiction and ensure that the information that is on your credit report is actually yours,” said Jessie Schmidt, State Director for the Better Business Bureau of South Dakota.

To help safely dispose of the documents at this event, Crime Stoppers got some help from Dakota Data Shred and GoodWill’s Good Shred.

“They hold a national certification so everybody can feel comfortable that their documents are being shredded in a save way that they don’t have to worry about them falling into the hands of somebody that would compromise their sensitive information,” said Schmidt.

There are other things besides shredding documents people need to do to keep their identity safe.

“People can have their identity compromised really any way through documents like documents we have out here today or through technology,” said Schmidt. “That’s why we say password protection is so important to reset your passwords on a regular basis, use a combination of letters numbers, and symbols all those things help ensure that your identity is not compromised.”

For those who were unable to come to the shredding event and don’t have access to a personal shredder, you can go to GoodWill’s GoodShred to safely get rid of those documents.

Click here for more information on GoodWill’s GoodShred.

For more information about Crime Stoppers click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.