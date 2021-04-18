Advertisement

Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers hold shredding event fundraiser

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers held their one and only fundraiser of the year, while helping Sioux Falls residents protect their personal information.

Crime Stoppers allows the public to anonymously report tips and potentially receive money for it, which is a valuable resource for the Sioux Falls Police Department.

“Through Crime Stoppers we’re able to solve a lot of crimes because obviously it’s very difficult for the police department alone solve crimes, but with the help of the community through Crime Stoppers and the Crime Stoppers app, it’s a great resource for us,” said Sargent Paul Creviston of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

This event helps crime stoppers get money used for rewards when people call in and help solve a crime.

It allows residents of Sioux Falls to get rid of documents with sensitive information and help keep their identities from being stolen.

“Everyday somebody has their identity compromised in the United States and it’s a complicated process to go back separate fact from fiction and ensure that the information that is on your credit report is actually yours,” said Jessie Schmidt, State Director for the Better Business Bureau of South Dakota.

To help safely dispose of the documents at this event, Crime Stoppers got some help from Dakota Data Shred and GoodWill’s Good Shred.

“They hold a national certification so everybody can feel comfortable that their documents are being shredded in a save way that they don’t have to worry about them falling into the hands of somebody that would compromise their sensitive information,” said Schmidt.

There are other things besides shredding documents people need to do to keep their identity safe.

“People can have their identity compromised really any way through documents like documents we have out here today or through technology,” said Schmidt. “That’s why we say password protection is so important to reset your passwords on a regular basis, use a combination of letters numbers, and symbols all those things help ensure that your identity is not compromised.”

For those who were unable to come to the shredding event and don’t have access to a personal shredder, you can go to GoodWill’s GoodShred to safely get rid of those documents.

Click here for more information on GoodWill’s GoodShred.

For more information about Crime Stoppers click here.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New plans to redesign Falls park are now being reviewed by the Sioux Falls parks and recreation...
Sioux Falls considering new design for Falls Park
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Man bitten in dog fight at Sioux Falls park
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A mom gives birth to so called "super twins." The babies were conceived three weeks apart.
Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers hold shredding event fundraiser
Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers hold shredding event fundraiser
SDSU vs NDSU
Brookings community still excited about Dakota Marker football game
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 200 new COVID-19 cases, one new death Saturday
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station