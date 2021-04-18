Advertisement

South Dakota High School Basketball All-Star Games

Top Preps Don High Schools Jerseys One Last Time
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly a month after the state tournaments crowned champions, some of South Dakota’s top prep basketball players donned their high school jersey again and took the floor one more time for the South Dakota All Star Games at the Sanford Pentagon. Click on the video viewer for highlights from the girls and boys games!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New plans to redesign Falls park are now being reviewed by the Sioux Falls parks and recreation...
Sioux Falls considering new design for Falls Park
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Man bitten in dog fight at Sioux Falls park
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
A mom gives birth to so called "super twins." The babies were conceived three weeks apart.
Woman gets pregnant while already pregnant
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

Reaction to 27-17 win at NDSU
John Stiegelmeier SDSU Postgame Presser
Sweep At UND Gives SDSU Softball Program Record 16 Straight Wins
At Sanford Pentagon
South Dakota All-Star Basketball Games
Defeat Concordia-St. Paul 13-7
Saturday Sweep For Augie Baseball Against Concordia-St. Paul