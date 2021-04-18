South Dakota High School Basketball All-Star Games
Top Preps Don High Schools Jerseys One Last Time
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly a month after the state tournaments crowned champions, some of South Dakota’s top prep basketball players donned their high school jersey again and took the floor one more time for the South Dakota All Star Games at the Sanford Pentagon. Click on the video viewer for highlights from the girls and boys games!
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.