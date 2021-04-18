South Dakota State Earns Top Seed In FCS Playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With yesterday’s 27-17 Dakota Marker win at rival and four-time defending FCS Champion North Dakota State, South Dakota State knew they’d locked up one of the top seeds in the FCS Playoffs.

Today it became official.

The Road to Frisco goes through Brookings.

SDSU was announced as the top overall seed in the FCS Playoffs this morning during the selection show on ESPNU. That means the Jacks won’t have to leave Brookings until a potential National Championship Game appearance in Frisco, Texas on May 16th.

It’s long been a goal for this program and, when speaking to the media, players and coaches admitted that it was every bit as sweet as they thought it would be.

State opens the postseason on Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium against Holy Cross at 2:00 PM. The Crusaders won the Patriot League but only played in three games with two others cancelled by COVID-19 issues.

If the Jacks win they’ll face the winner of the Southern Illinois (whom SDSU beat 44-3 in Carbondale last month) at Weber State game in the quarterfinals. All told the Missouri Valley Football Conference got five of the 16 playoff bids (four at-large bids: SIU, North Dakota, Missouri State & North Dakota State).

The FCS Championship game is May 16th in Frisco Texas and you can see that live on Dakota News Now and KSFY.

Click on the video viewer to hear from the team!

