Sweep At UND Gives SDSU Softball Program Record 16 Straight Wins

The South Dakota State softball team established a new school-record winning streak, upping its string of consecutive victories to 16 by sweeping a Summit League doubleheader at North Dakota Saturday afternoon. Jocelyn Carrillo homered in both games of the twinbill to help lead the Jackrabbits to 7-1 and 13-0 victories.

The Jackrabbits improved to 29-4 overall and remained unbeaten in league play at 14-0. UND dropped to 13-26 overall and 5-9 in The Summit League. SDSU’s previous record was 14 consecutive wins during the 1996 season.

GAME 1: SDSU 7, NORTH DAKOTA 1

Carrillo went 4-for-4 and Grace Glanzer struck out five in a complete-game effort to pace the Jackrabbits in the opener.

After SDSU took a 1-0 lead with an unearned run in the second inning, reigning Summit League Player of the Week Kelsey Lenox continued her hot hitting by tallying run-scoring singles in the third and fifth innings to push the SDSU lead to 3-0.

Freshman Tori Tollefson added an RBI double in the sixth inning before Carrillo capped the scoring with a three-run homer in the seventh.

UND ended Glanzer’s shutout bid in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Jailene Carpio that scored Alexys Campos. Glanzer limited the Fighting Hawks to three hits and did not walk a batter in running her record to 12-2.

The Jackrabbits finished with 11 hits, which included a two-hit effort by freshman Emma Osmundson.

GAME 2: SDSU 13, NORTH DAKOTA 0 (5 inn.)

The Jackrabbits scored five times in the first inning and eight more times in the third to cruise to the sweep.

Cylie Halvorson hit her team-leading 12th home run of the season to open the scoring, which was followed by four unearned runs. Jocelyn Carrillo drew a bases-loaded walk and Cheyanne Masterson notched a two-run single to finish off the early rally.

Carillo hit her second three-run homer of the day in the third inning, with Osmundson and Lenox adding run-scoring hits later in the frame. The other runs came across on a wild pitch, passed ball and error.

Freshman right-hander Tori Kniesche was the beneficiary off all the offense as she improved to 15-1 on the season after striking out eight over three innings. Kendra Conard followed with three strikeouts in two shutout innings.

SDSU finished with a 12-2 advantage in hits as Osmundson, Lenox, Masterson and Rozelyn Carrillo all notched two hits.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits and UND are scheduled to play another doubleheader Sunday, starting at noon.

