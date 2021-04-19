Advertisement

133 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday as active cases decrease

(KEVN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 133 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 121,189, 117,083 of which are considered recovered. Active cases have decreased to 2,153.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 53% of the state’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 219,338 South Dakotans have received both shots needed for maximum immunization from both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. 16,295 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Currently, 112 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Overall, 7,221 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported Monday. The state’s death toll remains at 1,953.

