2 killed, 1 injured in fiery interstate tunnel crash in Minneapolis

MDT photo showing interior of tunnel after crash
MDT photo showing interior of tunnel after crash(Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Two people are dead and a third is hospitalized after a fiery crash in an interstate tunnel near downtown Minneapolis.

The State Patrol says the car was traveling at a high rate of speed Sunday night when it struck a concrete median wall, which caused the fuel tank to rupture and the car to burst into flames in the Lowry Hill Tunnel along Interstate 94.

Video shows the car entering the tunnel and smashing into a wall, causing a flash of fire about 9:40 p.m. The car becomes engulfed in flames and skids to a stop as the tunnel fills with smoke.

