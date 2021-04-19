Augustana Emphatically Finishes Weekend Sweep Of Concordia-St. Paul

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Everything was working for the Augustana baseball team in its 9-0 game-three victory Sunday afternoon over Concordia-St. Paul at Karras Park Home of Ronken Field. The win gave the Vikings the sweep of the Golden Bears and moved them to 21-6 overall and 17-6 within the NSIC this season.

Senior righty Max Steffens got the start on the mound for the Vikings and delivered five innings of shutout baseball en route to his fifth victory of the season. The senior surrendered just four hits while striking out five and now owns a 1.27 ERA on the season.

Senior righty Parker Hanson took the ball from Steffens and lit up the radar gun while pitching two innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts. Hanson then handed the ball to sophomore righty Tony Lanier in the top of the eighth inning.

Lanier, seeing it was his turn to throw fire, struck out the side (all swinging) and touched 94 mph several times on the radar gun. Freshman righty Caleb Saari entered in the ninth inning and struck out two more Golden Bears, giving the bullpen ten strikeouts on the day and securing the victory for Augustana.

Offensively, the Vikings wasted no time and took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the first. Senior shortstop Sam Baier got things started with a single to right field and came around to score on an RBI double to right-center off the bat of junior infielder Jordan Barth.

After Barth stole third and scored on an error, senior infielder Christian Kuzemka hit a solo homer to left-center to give Augustana a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, junior infielder JT Mix walked with the bases loaded to move the score to 4-0.

Up 4-0 in the bottom of the third, freshman catcher Drey Dirksen singled with one out, followed by a two-out single by Mix to set the table for sophomore outfielder Carter Howell.

On an 0-2 count with tensions mounting in the game, Howell destroyed a breaking ball and sent it over the left-center field wall for a three-run homer, giving the Vikings a commanding 7-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Barth and junior catcher Will Olson singled and came around to score on a two-run double off the bat of Dirksen.

No runners would cross the plate the rest of the afternoon and the Vikings took home the 9-0 victory.

Baier and Dirksen finished the afternoon with three hits apiece. Olson, Kuzemka and Barth finished with two while Howell, Mix, senior outfielder Riley Johnson and senior infielder Aiden Ladd all had one.

Up Next

Augustana is back at home Wednesday for a doubleheader against Sioux Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.