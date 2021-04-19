Buffalo Wild Wings near Premier Center in Sioux Falls will not reopen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular chain restaurant near the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls is closing for good.

Buffalo Wild Wings on N. West Avenue closed last spring due to the pandemic. SiouxFalls.Business reported Monday franchisee Todd LaHaise said he does not plan on reopening the location.

The West Avenue Buffalo Wild Wings was the city’s first franchise location, though two other stores have opened in the city in recent years.

Find more details, including LaHaise’s future plans for the building, on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

