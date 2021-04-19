Café Louisiana serves up Southern flavor in Yankton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was by chance that Zachary Fournet, and his wife Leah, ended up in South Dakota.

“Me and the lady, we hung a geographical map up on the wall, and we threw a dart,” Fournet said.

Leaving Louisiana to chase new opportunities, they landed in Yankton and began to save money, with the vision of bringing traditional Southern flavors to the Upper Midwest.

Finally, about two years ago, together, the two opened their own restaurant.

“Café Louisiana has always been a plan or a dream of ours, even before coming out here,” Fournet said. “When we arrived (in Yankton), we started working at the factories down the road, and we just we grinded it out. We worked, saved and saved and saved, until we were able to open this place.”

Now, Fournet begins most mornings cooking his homemade Gumbo, and fills out the rest of his menu with things like Aligator Burgers and Hush Puppies.

“You can’t walk into a restaurant in Louisiana and buy this stuff,” Fournet said. “This isn’t just your popular foods, this is actual homecooked meals.”

As for Mondays at the Cafe, it’s strictly Red Beans and Rice.

“It’s a Louisiana tradition,” Fournet said. “Since the far-back days, Monday was always wash day, and you cooked that pot of beans on the side while you continued doing your day, your wash chores, and everything else, so the same for us.”

Whether you’re looking to try something new or craving a cajun meal, Zachary and Leah will greet you with a smile, and leave you with a taste of their home.

“We cook for pleasure and don’t just cook to eat to survive,” Fournet said. “I think a lot of people out here were craving it and just didn’t know.”

