Clay County voters to determine future of historic courthouse

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Voters in Clay County are preparing to make a decision on June 8th about the usage of a historic building in Vermillion.

For the past four years, the Clay County Commissioners have been takings steps to get a new jail, which is currently in the Clay County Courthouse. However, plans to move the jail has a ripple effect on everyone else who works in the building.

“Well, it only makes sense to have the jail and the courts together. By the time you take the jail and the courts, now you have to drag our States Attorney and her staff out, the Public Defender will never be here, and Court Services and the Clerk of Courts they’ll all go with the new building. By the time we got done doing that we only had 17 employees left in the courthouse,” said Clay County Commission Chairman Travis Mockler.

The Clay County Commission is proposing a $41 million bond issue, which would relocate all county offices, the law enforcement center and the jail out of the courthouse building.

The Commission says this is the most cost-efficient way.

“This $41 million dollar bond will be for 30 years, well 30 years housing prisoners outside the county is just a little over $40 million just for housing,” Mockler said.

However, some community members aren’t sold on the idea, voicing concerns about the raise in property taxes and abandoning the historic building.

“Our historical group and a lot of folks in the county are interested in saving the building for the use of county government,” said member of Save Our Historic Courthouse Dan Christopherson.

The courthouse building is over 100 years old, and both sides agree some improvements need to get done.

“We’re in favor of moving forward with a reasonable sized jail, but we’d like to do it on the same general location because the land is already owned by the county,” Christopherson added.

Save Our Historic Courthouse says they agree that there’s a need for a new jail, just not relocating everyone.

“We feel you can’t put a dollar amount on historic value, but sentimental value and historic value is a big thing,” said Christopherson.

The Clay County Commission does say if the bond issue passes, they have no plans on tearing down the historical building. They have hopes it can be repurposed for different uses.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.