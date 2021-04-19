Cool and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It is going to be fairly cloudy as we head through our Monday. We may see a little sunshine up north and out west. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most of us. It will be a little breezy too, especially in the tri-state area. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible.

Overnight, we’ll drop down into the 20s for low. For Tuesday, we do have a chance we could see a few showers and snow showers move through the region. Any snow we see will be light and there shouldn’t be any accumulation. We’ll be stuck in the 40s for highs again Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, we should start to warm up. Right now, it looks like the 60s will be back Thursday and Friday!

Over the weekend, we’ll cool back into the 50s on Saturday, then jump right back into the 60s by Sunday. Early next week, it looks like highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. That’s before a cold front potentially moves through dropping highs back into the 50s and bringing in a slight chance of a few showers.

