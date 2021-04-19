Advertisement

Cooler Air is Back

Spotty Rain/Snow Showers for Tuesday
By Tyler Roney
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After we had a warmer Sunday, another cold front moved through Sunday evening leading to cooler air that will be back with us for the next few days. We’re tracking some spotty rain/snow showers that will move through tonight and into Tuesday.

This trend of seeing some on and off again rain/snow showers will stick around for Tuesday along with breezy conditions as wind gusts get up to around 25 mph. Highs will only be in the mid 40′s. As we head into the middle of the week, sunshine will be back for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures slowly begin to rise into the upper 40′s to the lower 50′s on Wednesday and then the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s on Thursday.

Some clouds will move back in for Friday as highs reach the upper 50′s. There will be a chance for some light rain on Friday, but it looks to be isolated. The weekend will generally be in the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s and stay dry. Next week, temperatures will rise into the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees as clouds move back in and some chances for rain will move in for next Wednesday and Thursday.

