Farming and construction industries experience equipment shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains across the world and some industries are still trying to bounce back. Last week, we told you about the car parts shortage affecting businesses in Sioux Falls. Those in farming and construction may also be affected as some companies are waiting longer to get in equipment.

It’s a waiting game for some Sioux Falls farming and construction equipment companies due to an inventory problem in the supply chain. Some manufacturers are waiting on parts to build equipment to then ship out to companies like Renner Equipment and Pfeifer Implement.

“For instance, the steel supplies seem to be in shortage and if the steel doesn’t get to the manufacturers and the machine shops, well it’s a domino effect,” said Corky Jackson, Owner of Renner Equipment.

Also, some items are taking more time because they are made overseas.

“So we’re waiting on ships to come in, cargo to get unloaded, trucking to get the trucks to the warehouses, and then from the warehouse here,” said Dallas Pfeifer, Vice President of Pfeifer Implement.

Pfeifer believes a trucker shortage could also be contributing to the problem.

“From what I’ve heard, there are thousands of containers sitting in port right now, waiting to ship and they just don’t have the trucks to move them,” said Pfeifer.

At Pfeifer Implement some of the more difficult items to currently get are construction equipment.

“Just because there’s such a huge boom right now in construction and building homes. And I mean it’s just going crazy right now and there’s a high demand for that and a low supply. There’s not a lot, you know we’re just backlogged,” said Pfeifer.

If you’re in the market for new equipment, these companies say patience is key.

“Just plan ahead and don’t be surprised once you place an order that there’s going to be a wait time,” said Jackson.

“We’re eventually going to be able to get it, but we just need people to know that if you come in, in ten days you’re not going to have a new machine. It’s going to be probably like 60 to 90 days. So, you know people are just going to have to plan,” said Pfeifer.

Prices could also be affected for a while depending on the product.

