Non-profit organization hosts Earth Days in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Greening Vermillion is a non-profit that is working to make Vermillion “the Greenest Town in South Dakota.” The group hosts a week of events called Earth Days to celebrate Earth Day, which is on April 22nd. This year, there are virtual sessions, events happening on USD’s campus, and a 5K walk or run that starts at Prentis Park. There is also a live cooking event happening via Facebook live Thursday. You can find a list of the events here.

Joe Kantenbacher is an assistant professor at USD in the Department of Sustainability and Environment. He was the moderator of a virtual discussion, “Solve Climate by 2030,” on April 12th. The conversation focused on different things South Dakotans can do to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade. Kantenbacher said there are smaller things South Dakotans can do like lowering their thermostat a few degrees in the winter and raising it a few more in the summer, so it’s not constantly running.

