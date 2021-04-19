Sanford’s new PLEDGE Study identifying type 1 diabetes and celiac disease in children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health has made a big announcement today that will hopefully provide families of young children with more assistance.

Their new PLEDGE Study is helping identify children at risk for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease early on.

The $1.3 million dollar grant is providing screenings for children and infants.

This is the first time something like this has been offered in the Midwest.

The PLEDGE Study, through a grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, was launched to identify and predict which children might be at risk for developing type 1 diabetes and celiac disease.

“This program is essentially screening every child in our footprint between ages 2-5 for the presence of something in their bloodstream that is going to predict whether they are going to develop type 1 diabetes,” said David A. Pearce, President of Sanford’s Innovation, Research, and World Clinic.

“Ultimately, you know, we can start to think about treating these individuals as or even before they develop the disease.”

The hope is to show results in a cost-effective manner so the testing can be offered to everyone across the country someday.

“If we can do it in a cost-effective way and it actually impacts the outcomes for these children, these are the things that are going to be necessary to demonstrate that it belongs in routine care, that it should be something that every child should be screened,” said Kurt Griffin, Sanford’s President for Clinical Trials.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of clinical trials along the way, this is one that has the potential then to impact every child in this country and beyond.”

For children with auto-antibodies related to T1D, Sanford will be able to give monitoring and intervene early on to prevent serious illness and to improve long-term outcomes.

“Even if we can only delay the onset of needing insulin by several years, that was suggested by a recent study, that by itself has real value to these families,” said Griffin.

Studies like this will not only help doctors like Candice Nelson, but it’ll also provide confidence in the care for families.

“It will help me as a doctor but what i think is more important is that it will empower the families. As a mother, we want what’s best for our children,” said Nelson.

“If the families already know that there’s a potential that their child will go one to develop diabetes, they’ll be able to watch for all the signs and symptoms of diabetes and catch it before their child gets seriously ill.”

Families are able to enroll on Sanford’s “My Chart” online platform before checkups.

The screenings are being conducted during routine visits at all Sioux Falls and Fargo locations.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.