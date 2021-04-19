Advertisement

Sanford’s new PLEDGE Study identifying type 1 diabetes and celiac disease in children

Sanford Health has made a big announcement today that will hopefully provide families of young...
Sanford Health has made a big announcement today that will hopefully provide families of young children with more assistance.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health has made a big announcement today that will hopefully provide families of young children with more assistance.

Their new PLEDGE Study is helping identify children at risk for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease early on.

The $1.3 million dollar grant is providing screenings for children and infants.

This is the first time something like this has been offered in the Midwest.

The PLEDGE Study, through a grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, was launched to identify and predict which children might be at risk for developing type 1 diabetes and celiac disease.

“This program is essentially screening every child in our footprint between ages 2-5 for the presence of something in their bloodstream that is going to predict whether they are going to develop type 1 diabetes,” said David A. Pearce, President of Sanford’s Innovation, Research, and World Clinic.

“Ultimately, you know, we can start to think about treating these individuals as or even before they develop the disease.”

The hope is to show results in a cost-effective manner so the testing can be offered to everyone across the country someday.

“If we can do it in a cost-effective way and it actually impacts the outcomes for these children, these are the things that are going to be necessary to demonstrate that it belongs in routine care, that it should be something that every child should be screened,” said Kurt Griffin, Sanford’s President for Clinical Trials.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of clinical trials along the way, this is one that has the potential then to impact every child in this country and beyond.”

For children with auto-antibodies related to T1D, Sanford will be able to give monitoring and intervene early on to prevent serious illness and to improve long-term outcomes.

“Even if we can only delay the onset of needing insulin by several years, that was suggested by a recent study, that by itself has real value to these families,” said Griffin.

Studies like this will not only help doctors like Candice Nelson, but it’ll also provide confidence in the care for families.

“It will help me as a doctor but what i think is more important is that it will empower the families. As a mother, we want what’s best for our children,” said Nelson.

“If the families already know that there’s a potential that their child will go one to develop diabetes, they’ll be able to watch for all the signs and symptoms of diabetes and catch it before their child gets seriously ill.”

Families are able to enroll on Sanford’s “My Chart” online platform before checkups.

The screenings are being conducted during routine visits at all Sioux Falls and Fargo locations.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Wild Wings' former location on N. West Ave. in Sioux Falls.
Buffalo Wild Wings near Premier Center in Sioux Falls will not reopen
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting
A woman was injured after falling over 40 feet and getting knocked unconscious at Palisades...
Sioux Falls woman injured after fall at Palisades State Park
Victim of fatal bow hunting accident identified
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

South Dakota group holds surrogacy kickoff at Falls Park
South Dakota group holds surrogacy kickoff at Falls Park
South Dakota group holds surrogacy kickoff at Falls Park
"Justice for Daunte Wright" rally held in DTSF Sunday
“Justice for Daunte Wright” rally held in DTSF Sunday
Roosevelt High Schoolers organize march for Daunte Wright shootings