Advertisement

Sioux Falls woman injured after fall at Palisades State Park

A woman was injured after falling over 40 feet and getting knocked unconscious at Palisades...
A woman was injured after falling over 40 feet and getting knocked unconscious at Palisades State Park.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 22-year-old woman fell more than 40 feet while climbing rocks at Palisades State Park in Garretson Sunday. Just before 5:30 PM, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies went to the park for a “high angle rescue” of the woman. She was wedged on a cliff.

Witnesses told Dakota News Now the woman’s friends quickly rushed to help her to prevent her from falling another 35 feet before first responders arrived. A bystander called 911.

“It was really scary to be perfectly honest,” Terri Garcia said. She was visiting the park from Minnesota.

Sgt. Maria Munkvold with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews were able to bring the woman to safety, where she got medical attention.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
"Justice for Daunte Wright" rally held in DTSF Sunday
“Justice for Daunte Wright” rally held in DTSF Sunday
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Jacks win at North Dakota State 27-17
ROCK STEADY! SDSU Wins At NDSU To Claim Dakota Marker & Conference Title

Latest News

Clay County voters to determine future of historic courthouse
Clay County voters to determine future of historic courthouse
Clay County voters to determine future of historic courthouse
Clay County voters to determine future of historic courthouse
Own was in ICU for five days, diagnosed with MIS-C or Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in...
Avera Medical Minute: Parents send thank you letter to nurse who helped save son’s life
"Justice for Daunte Wright" rally held in DTSF Sunday
“Justice for Daunte Wright” rally held in DTSF Sunday