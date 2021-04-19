Sioux Falls woman injured after fall at Palisades State Park

GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 22-year-old woman fell more than 40 feet while climbing rocks at Palisades State Park in Garretson Sunday. Just before 5:30 PM, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies went to the park for a “high angle rescue” of the woman. She was wedged on a cliff.

Witnesses told Dakota News Now the woman’s friends quickly rushed to help her to prevent her from falling another 35 feet before first responders arrived. A bystander called 911.

“It was really scary to be perfectly honest,” Terri Garcia said. She was visiting the park from Minnesota.

Sgt. Maria Munkvold with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews were able to bring the woman to safety, where she got medical attention.

