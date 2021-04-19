South Dakota group holds surrogacy kickoff at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Families from South Dakota surrogacy held a kickoff at Falls Park Saturday morning.

This was in preparation for National Infertility Awareness Week, which began Sunday.

During the 2020 Legislative session, House Bill 1096 was brought forward aiming to ban ‘altruistic surrogacy,’ but the bill was worded to ban all surrogacy.

The bill made it out of the House and into the Senate, where it was eventually tabled. Many are happy it didn’t pass as they would have had to go outside of the state to pursue surrogacy.

“In South Dakota, recent studies have shown it is 1 in 6, so it’s over 36,000 South Dakota citizens that are suffering from infertility. Many of those may need to have surrogacy as an option. So, for people to come here today to show support for us creating a new non-profit to help create those laws and provide that protection that is absolutely remarkable,” said South Dakota Surrogacy founder and director Lisa Rahja.

The group is now working on creating laws to properly govern surrogacy. Currently, there are no laws that provide structure to this process. The group is working with Sanford Health, Resolve, and several other local organizations to provide an outline that would give that structure.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.