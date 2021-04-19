Advertisement

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Webster Area senior’s commitment & hard work lead to success

Rana Hegg is a senior at Webster Area High School.
Rana Hegg is a senior at Webster Area High School.(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The superintendent of Webster Area Schools, Jim Block, said it’s good to see Rana Hegg being recognized because she deserves it. Hegg is a senior at Webster Area High School. She’s done so well in the classroom, she said she’s going into college as a sophomore with 37 credits already done.

“I have a planner that I keep track of everything in. I have all my events, practices, homework. When I have that list written down, it really helps me focus and get done what I need to get done,” she said.

Block said her hard work and dedication also play a role.

“She’s prepared. She doesn’t procrastinate, yet it’s not something where she’s overly stressed and can’t function because life’s too much,” he said. “She’s one of those that balances.”

She balances quite a few activities like fine arts, student council, and athletics. Hegg has made it to state in track and cross country several times, but her biggest highlight was last summer when she wasn’t even in school.

“I wanted to run a marathon before I graduated, and I ended up accomplishing that goal. That was really big for me,” she said.

“She’s just finishing out her career very strongly here both in her activities and in her academics. She’s a driven person,” Block said.

Hegg is so driven that she has a goal to get through college in three years, debt-free. Right now, her plan is to do that at SDSU in Brookings, studying civil engineering.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Hegg receives a $250 scholarship from Lake Region Electric Association, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Wild Wings' former location on N. West Ave. in Sioux Falls.
Buffalo Wild Wings near Premier Center in Sioux Falls will not reopen
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting
A woman was injured after falling over 40 feet and getting knocked unconscious at Palisades...
Sioux Falls woman speaks out after being rescued from Palisades State Park
Victim of fatal bow hunting accident identified
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Sioux Falls woman speaks out after being rescued from Palisades State Park
Sioux Falls woman speaks out after being rescued from Palisades State Park
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains across the world and some industries are still...
Farming and construction industries experience equipment shortage
An opportunity for the community to see the hard work of students from the Sioux Falls School...
Vern Eide Gallery highlighting local students’ work
Sanford Health has made a big announcement today that will hopefully provide families of young...
Sanford’s new PLEDGE Study identifying type 1 diabetes and celiac disease in children