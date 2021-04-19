Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Webster Area senior’s commitment & hard work lead to success

WEBSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The superintendent of Webster Area Schools, Jim Block, said it’s good to see Rana Hegg being recognized because she deserves it. Hegg is a senior at Webster Area High School. She’s done so well in the classroom, she said she’s going into college as a sophomore with 37 credits already done.

“I have a planner that I keep track of everything in. I have all my events, practices, homework. When I have that list written down, it really helps me focus and get done what I need to get done,” she said.

Block said her hard work and dedication also play a role.

“She’s prepared. She doesn’t procrastinate, yet it’s not something where she’s overly stressed and can’t function because life’s too much,” he said. “She’s one of those that balances.”

She balances quite a few activities like fine arts, student council, and athletics. Hegg has made it to state in track and cross country several times, but her biggest highlight was last summer when she wasn’t even in school.

“I wanted to run a marathon before I graduated, and I ended up accomplishing that goal. That was really big for me,” she said.

“She’s just finishing out her career very strongly here both in her activities and in her academics. She’s a driven person,” Block said.

Hegg is so driven that she has a goal to get through college in three years, debt-free. Right now, her plan is to do that at SDSU in Brookings, studying civil engineering.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Hegg receives a $250 scholarship from Lake Region Electric Association, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

