USF Rallies To Take Weekend Series From Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls baseball team stormed back after spotting Wayne State a 3-0 lead, defeating the Wildcats 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium to take the team’s weekend series.

Grant Lung, Trey Hubers, Connor King and Jared Binsfeld all had two hits. Hubers RBI single in the fifth inning would give the Cougars a 4-3 lead they would never relinquish.

Matt Graham worked 7.2 innings allowing five hits and three runs while striking out three to earn his second win of the season. Alex Krout came on to retire all four batters he faced for his second save of the season.

USF improves to 12-14 and will visit city rival Augustana for a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 5:00 PM.

