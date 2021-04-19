Advertisement

Vern Eide Gallery highlighting local students’ work

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An opportunity for the community to see the hard work of students from the Sioux Falls School District’s artistic work. The Vern Eide Gallery at The Hotel On Phillips is on April 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. If you are interested in having your work displayed in the Sioux Falls Photography Collaborative’s gallery, you can send an email to sfphotocollaborative@gmail.com .

Sioux Falls woman speaks out after being rescued from Palisades State Park
