Victim of fatal bow hunting accident identified

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE, S.D. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials have identified the victim of a fatal hunting accident in Brookings County.

Sixty-two-year-old Mark Steinborn of Sioux Falls died Friday when he was accidentally shot with an arrow while bow hunting turkeys in White. Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene but were unsuccessful.

The incident is under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

