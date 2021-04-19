West Mall 7 reopens following COVID-19 struggles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Mall 7 Theaters endured several struggles due to the pandemic, closing their doors on two separate occasions. They recently reopened and have high hopes moving forward.

“In March of 2020 is when we found out that the theatre business was going to change for quite a while,” Todd Frager said, the owner of West Mall 7 Theaters.

During the theaters most recent closure, they wanted to address several issues.

“We worked on our POS system, we updated projectors, we did a deep cleaning of the seats and the screens and the walls,” Frager said.

The theater is still recommending guests to wear masks.

“We’re spreading out showtimes, offering more availability, so that you don’t have to be in a crowded theater,” Frager said.

In order for theaters to be successful in the current time of COVID, they need the continuous release of new movies.

“Mortal Kombat’s coming, Black Widow is coming, Fast and Furious 9 is going to open in June. Those are the pictures that’ll make a difference,” Frager said.

Frager hopes that through the summer and heading into the holiday season the movie industry will be able to return to normal, and that is in part reliant on the release of family movies.

