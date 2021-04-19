Advertisement

West Mall 7 reopens following COVID-19 struggles

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - West Mall 7 Theaters endured several struggles due to the pandemic, closing their doors on two separate occasions. They recently reopened and have high hopes moving forward.

“In March of 2020 is when we found out that the theatre business was going to change for quite a while,” Todd Frager said, the owner of West Mall 7 Theaters.

During the theaters most recent closure, they wanted to address several issues.

“We worked on our POS system, we updated projectors, we did a deep cleaning of the seats and the screens and the walls,” Frager said.

The theater is still recommending guests to wear masks.

“We’re spreading out showtimes, offering more availability, so that you don’t have to be in a crowded theater,” Frager said.

In order for theaters to be successful in the current time of COVID, they need the continuous release of new movies.

“Mortal Kombat’s coming, Black Widow is coming, Fast and Furious 9 is going to open in June. Those are the pictures that’ll make a difference,” Frager said.

Frager hopes that through the summer and heading into the holiday season the movie industry will be able to return to normal, and that is in part reliant on the release of family movies.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
"Justice for Daunte Wright" rally held in DTSF Sunday
“Justice for Daunte Wright” rally held in DTSF Sunday
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Jacks win at North Dakota State 27-17
ROCK STEADY! SDSU Wins At NDSU To Claim Dakota Marker & Conference Title

Latest News

Restaurant in Yankton specializes in Southern comfort food
Restaurant in Yankton specializes in Southern comfort food
West Mall 7 reopens following COVID-19 struggles
West Mall 7 reopens following COVID-19 struggles
Credit: Greening Vermillion
Non-profit organization hosts Earth Days in Vermillion
Buffalo Wild Wings' former location on N. West Ave. in Sioux Falls.
Buffalo Wild Wings near Premier Center in Sioux Falls will not reopen