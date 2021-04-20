Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of active coronavirus cases continued to decline, though hospitalizations rose in the South Dakota Department of Health’s latest case report.

Officials reported 171 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 121,360.

Those new cases were outpaced by recoveries, as active cases fell by 75 to 2,078. The number of active cases hovered around 2,500 from late March into early April, but has fallen consistently the past week. Tuesday’s active case count marked the state’s lowest since March 4.

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday. The state’s total remained at 1,953.

While active cases declined, the number of people currently hospitalized by COVID-19 in South Dakota reached its highest point in over two months. Health officials say 124 people are currently hospitalized with the disease, the highest total since early February. However, officials say over 42% of the state’s hospital beds and 44% of ICU beds are still available.

Officials say 52.8% of South Dakotans over the age of 16 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 39.4% are fully vaccinated. This number includes vaccines administered by federal agencies like the VA and IHS.

