Another Cool Day

Spotty Rain/Snow Showers this Afternoon
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off with lots of sunshine, then see some clouds roll through this afternoon. Some of those clouds could drop some spotty rain or snow showers across the region. Anything that does fall will be light with maybe a trace of accumulation of snow possible. Highs will be in the 40s across the region and the wind will pick up a bit out west.

Tonight, any left over snow showers should end and clouds will break. Lows will drop into the mid 20s. We’ll be stuck in the 40s again tomorrow despite plenty of sunshine. Some warmer air will finally start to move back into the region by the end of the week! Highs will jump into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday with 60s possible for some!

Over the weekend, highs will drop just a bit for Saturday -- we’re still talking about highs in the upper 50s. The 60s will return for Sunday, and most of us have a chance to crack 70 by Monday! Some slightly cooler air looks poised to move in by the middle of next week dropping highs down closer to 60 and bring us a chance of a few showers.

