First Alert Weather: Severe Weather Special Report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When severe weather strikes the damage can be catastrophic, and being prepared can make all the difference.

First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Phil Schrek along with Meteorologists Tyler Roney, Aaron Doudna, and Austin Haskins are sharing how to prepare for severe weather season. The First Alert Weather team will also take a look back at the 10-year anniversary of a historic flooding event in Pierre and even show you how to get involved with the storm spotting process.

But first, we begin by commemorating Severe Weather Awareness Week in South Dakota.

The First Alert Severe Weather Special Report will be available to watch after it airs on KDLT at 6:30 pm.

As Austin mentioned, here’s the link to the other training course that you can take at any time of the year: meted.ucar.edu (Alternate training course, offered year-round)

You can also head over to weather.gov for more details on the SKYWARN program itself or you can contact your local National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist for more details on how to get involved.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.