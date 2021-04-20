Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Severe Weather Special Report

First Alert Severe Weather Special Report
First Alert Severe Weather Special Report(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When severe weather strikes the damage can be catastrophic, and being prepared can make all the difference.

First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Phil Schrek along with Meteorologists Tyler Roney, Aaron Doudna, and Austin Haskins are sharing how to prepare for severe weather season. The First Alert Weather team will also take a look back at the 10-year anniversary of a historic flooding event in Pierre and even show you how to get involved with the storm spotting process.

But first, we begin by commemorating Severe Weather Awareness Week in South Dakota.

The First Alert Severe Weather Special Report will be available to watch after it airs on KDLT at 6:30 pm.

As Austin mentioned, here’s the link to the other training course that you can take at any time of the year: meted.ucar.edu (Alternate training course, offered year-round)

You can also head over to weather.gov for more details on the SKYWARN program itself or you can contact your local National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist for more details on how to get involved.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Wild Wings' former location on N. West Ave. in Sioux Falls.
Buffalo Wild Wings near Premier Center in Sioux Falls will not reopen
Victim of fatal bow hunting accident identified
A woman was injured after falling over 40 feet and getting knocked unconscious at Palisades...
Sioux Falls woman speaks out after being rescued from Palisades State Park
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
LIVE: Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Summer is just around the corner and registration is opening up for camps across the Sioux...
Camp registrations opening up, what to expect this summer
A total of $500,00 will be given out by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks as part of it’s...
Nest predator bounty program underway in South Dakota
FILE - In this May 9, 2015, file photo, workers unload pipes in Worthing, S.D., for the Dakota...
Pipeline owner: Shutdown would cause dire financial effects
Drive-thru COVID-19 test (file photo)
Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in South Dakota