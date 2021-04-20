Grace Glanzer is Summit League Pitcher of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State’s Grace Glanzer is the Summit League Pitcher of the Week. The former Roosevelt standout is having a great season including a perfect game against the Oregon Ducks. She’s 12-2 with an ERA close to 2... He team has now won a school record 16 games in a row and is 29-4 for the year.

And her coach Krista Wood told us on Calling All Sports today, she loves how competitive her young pitcher is. “Her ability to change speeds. She’s got a change-up, an off-speed, a faster speed. She’s able to hit locations and she’s consistent with that and to be honest she’s a competitor. She competes out there. When the going gets tough she’s the one we want out there and she fights through adversity.”

The Jacks are 14-0 in Summit League play and host South Dakota this weekend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.