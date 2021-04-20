Advertisement

Grace Glanzer is Summit League Pitcher of the Week

Roosevelt standout shining on the mound at SDSU
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State’s Grace Glanzer is the Summit League Pitcher of the Week. The former Roosevelt standout is having a great season including a perfect game against the Oregon Ducks. She’s 12-2 with an ERA close to 2... He team has now won a school record 16 games in a row and is 29-4 for the year.

And her coach Krista Wood told us on Calling All Sports today, she loves how competitive her young pitcher is. “Her ability to change speeds. She’s got a change-up, an off-speed, a faster speed. She’s able to hit locations and she’s consistent with that and to be honest she’s a competitor. She competes out there. When the going gets tough she’s the one we want out there and she fights through adversity.”

The Jacks are 14-0 in Summit League play and host South Dakota this weekend.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

10pm Sportscast Monday, April 19th
SDSU's Strong and Gronowski are finalists for FCS Awards
