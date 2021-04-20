Advertisement

Pipeline owner: Shutdown would cause dire financial effects

FILE - In this May 9, 2015, file photo, workers unload pipes in Worthing, S.D., for the Dakota...
FILE - In this May 9, 2015, file photo, workers unload pipes in Worthing, S.D., for the Dakota Access oil pipeline that stretches from the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota to Illinois.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The owner of the Dakota Access pipeline says shutting down the flow of oil would have dire financial consequences based on recent economic conditions.

Texas-based Energy Transfer said in its filing late Monday that a judge should deny a motion by the Standing Rock Tribe in the Dakotas and other pipeline opponents to halt the business while the U.S. Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review.

The company said shuttering the pipeline would collectively result in billions of dollars in losses to various entities, including the state of North Dakota and Three Affiliated Tribes.

Meanwhile, North Dakota’s attorney general filed a motion Monday to intervene in the lawsuit, saying the Corps can no longer represent the state’s interests.

