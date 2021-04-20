Advertisement

Severe Weather Preparedness Week in South Dakota

By Scott Engen
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every year in the United States, hundreds of people are killed and thousands injured because of the weather.

“Here in the Northern Plains, we basically get everything except for hurricanes or tropical cyclones, so that means severe thunderstorms, lightning, large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash floods,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls Peter Rogers said.

That’s why April 19-23 is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in South Dakota.

“We need to educate everyone on what can happen in this area during the summer months and how to protect themselves,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City Susan Sanders said.

Kelly Serr, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, says now is the time to plan and prepare for dangerous weather.

“Make sure you’re ready for when any of those extremes (come),” Serr said.

While there is nothing we can do to stop severe weather, there are things we can do to stay safe when the conditions take a turn for the worst.

“Always keep track of the weather in the summertime, it can change very quickly,” Sanders said. “Check the forecast, especially before you’re going outdoors for activities, and have a way to get warnings wherever you are.”

Knowing the difference between a “watch” and a “warning” is also important.

“‘Watch’ means conditions are ready for severe weather, all the ingredients are there for severe weather to happen, but it hasn’t happened yet,” Serr said. “‘Warning’ means it is happening, we’re seeing it on radar, we’re getting reports from the field, at that point people need to take action.”

If you’re traveling when severe weather looms, stay vigilant and plan ahead.

“We drive along on the prairie, so there are open areas, so you don’t want to get caught because the only option, if there is no place to go, is getting into a low spot, like a ditch or ravine, and make sure it’s away from trees, make sure your car won’t flip into it, it won’t fill up with water, and cover yourself to protect yourself as much as you can,” Sanders said.

For more information on how to be prepared for severe weather, click here.

